Viking Line Secures Bio-LNG Covering 50% of Fuel Needs for First Half of 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's LNG-fuelled ferries bunkered about 6,000 mt of bio-LNG last year. Image Credit: Viking Line

Finnish shipping company Viking Line says it has secured enough bio-LNG to cover 50% of the fuel needs of its LNG-fuelled vessels for the first half of 2026.

The fuel will be used alongside conventional LNG on its vessels, Viking Glory and Viking Grace, which operate daily services between Turku and Stockholm, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"For the first half of 2026, we have secured 50 percent biogas to cover our fuel needs, and our ambition is to maintain a high level throughout the entire year," Dani Lindberg, Head of Sustainability at Viking Line, said.

Ship & Bunker had reported last month that the company's ferries consumed about 6,000 mt of bio-LNG in 2025 – a tenfold increase from volumes bunkered in 2024.

The company is also developing a green shipping corridor between Turku and Stockholm in cooperation with the Ports of Stockholm and the Port of Turku, with the aim of making the route fully fossil-free by 2035.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing dual-fuel LNG ships.