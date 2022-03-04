Vancouver Bans Open-Loop Scrubber Discharge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships calling at Vancouver will no longer be able to use their open-loop scrubbers while at berth or anchor. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Vancouver has banned the discharge of washwater from scrubbers.

From March 1, ships anchored or at berth at the port will not be allowed to discharge scrubber washwater, newspaper the Vancouver Sun reported this week.

20% of the vessels arriving at the port in 2019 had scrubbers equipped, according to the report.

A range of port and national authorities around the world have made similar decisions over the past three years, citing the potential threat to marine life from scrubber washwater. On the other side of the argument, research funded by the scrubber industry has found the environmental effect of scrubber washwater to be within acceptable levels.