BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday February 17, 2025

Bunker fuel prices rose at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $595.50/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since January 9 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $514/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $2/mt to $784/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.28/bl to $74.74/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $576/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1.50/mt to $539.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2/mt to $571/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $6.50/mt to $549/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $75.01/bl as of 9:12 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

