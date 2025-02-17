BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices climbed at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $595.50/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since January 9 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $514/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $2/mt to $784/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.28/bl to $74.74/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $576/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1.50/mt to $539.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2/mt to $571/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $6.50/mt to $549/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $75.01/bl as of 9:12 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.