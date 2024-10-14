BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Five-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday October 14, 2024

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in more than five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $7.50/mt to $624/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since October 3.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $4.50/mt to $519/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $766/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.36/bl to $79.04/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $10/mt to $620/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8.50/mt to $563/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4.50/mt to $604.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $12/mt to $565.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.91/bl from the previous session's close at $78.13/bl as of 5:49 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.85/mt fall in bunker prices.

