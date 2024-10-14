BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Five-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in more than five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $7.50/mt to $624/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since October 3.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $4.50/mt to $519/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $766/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.36/bl to $79.04/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $10/mt to $620/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8.50/mt to $563/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4.50/mt to $604.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $12/mt to $565.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.91/bl from the previous session's close at $78.13/bl as of 5:49 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.85/mt fall in bunker prices.