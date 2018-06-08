Quadrise Courts New MSAR Customer

Mike Kirk, Chairman, Quadrise Fuels International plc. Image Credit: Quadrise

UK-based Quadrise Fuels International plc [AIM: QFI] (QFI) has been courting a potential new customer for its MSAR emulsion fuel offering.

In a business update this week, the firm said the Cepsa refinery in Spain that had been involved in an earlier fuel trial with Maersk, had hosted a refinery visit from a prospective Middle Eastern client that was "well received."

"This prospective client also travelled to the UK and visited Quadrise Research Facility ("QRF") to witness MSAR being produced from its own residues," Quadrise added.

As part of the same update, the company also noted what it said was a momentum building on the implementation of scrubbers across all major segments in the marine market, along with a number of other factors it feels are supportive of its business proposition including rising HFO prices, and a widening spread between HSFO and low sulfur bunker fuels.