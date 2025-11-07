Bunker Holding Appoints Director of Sales and Operational Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new director previously worked for Dan-Bunkering since August 2013, serving in the role of chief commercial officer since September 2021. Image Credit: Mikkel Soholm Vestergaard / LinkedIn

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding has appointed a director of sales and operational development.

Mikkel Soholm Vestergaard has taken on the role of director of sales and operational development at Bunker Holding, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Vestergaard previously worked for Dan-Bunkering since August 2013, serving in the role of chief commercial officer since September 2021.

He had also worked in a previous stint at Dan-Bunkering from 2001 to 2006, before serving in the Danish army.

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volumes, with about 25 million mt in bunker sales in 2024.