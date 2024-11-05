Orders for Alt Fuel Capable Vessels Tick up in October

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Year-to-date: alt fuel orders up. File Image / Pixabay.

Newbuilding orders for ships capable of running on alternative marine fuel have kept up momentum, according to class society DNV.

DNV's alternative fuels insight platform, which tracks new orders, recorded 97 in October.

The numbers continue "the strong momentum from the summer", DNV's Kristin Hammer said in a social media post. "LNG continues to lead the way with 66 new orders of which 58 came from the container segment," he added.

Last year, the orderbook for vessels using alternative fuels was 371 compared to a figure of 464 so far this year, according to AFI data.

Ship brokerage Clarksons recorded 1,750 orders for vessels over 1,000 gt in the first nine months of 2024.

According to Unctad, the global commercial fleet (over 1,000 gt) stood at 56,500 in January last year. In terms of geographical ownership, Asia is the largest shipowning area followed by Europe.