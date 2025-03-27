Monjasa Completes First ISCC-Certified Biofuel Bunkering in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm supplied 900 mt of B30-VLSFO to a NYK-operated vessel in the Port of Cristobal. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier Monjasa delivered 900 mt of B30-VLSFO marine biofuel to a NYK-operated vessel, Hestia Leader, in the Port of Cristobal on February 2.

The biofuel was delivered by its bunker tanker Monjasa Thunder and marked the first ISCC-certified biofuel bunker supplied in Panama, the firm said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The B30 biofuel delivered comprised 70% VLSFO and 30% fatty acid methyl ester (FAME).

Monjasa can supply 5,000 to 7,000 mt of biofuel monthly in Panama.

"The introduction of biofuels in Panama has progressed slower than in major bunkering hubs like Singapore or Rotterdam, mainly due to a lack of local feedstock and customer commitments, Jonas Bruslund, General Manager Latin America at Monjasa, said.

"However, we have now developed a viable strategy with a longstanding business partner to ship biofuels products from Europe for the benefit of shipowners operating in the Panama Canal area.

"The Panama Canal has a strong agenda to promote low-carbon fuels and higher energy efficiency, and we are pleased to challenge the status quo and actively support these efforts."

Beyond Panama, Monjasa also supplies biofuels in other locations in South America, including Peru and Colombia, as well as in other global markets.