Galveston LNG Bunker Port Inks Bunker Supply Agreement with Dunmura

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Galveston LNG Bunker Port will supply LNG to Dunmura for distribution as marine fuel to its customers. File Image / Pixabay

Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) has signed a sales and purchase agreement with Dunmura for the supply of LNG bunkers from GLBP’s facility in the Texas City Industrial Complex within Galveston Bay, US.

Under the agreement, GLBP will supply LNG to Dunmura on both FOB and delivered-ex ship basis to be later distributed as marine LNG for Dunmura’s customers, the firms said in a joint statement released on Monday.

GLBP, a joint venture between Seapath Group and Pilot LNG, is the first dedicated LNG bunkering facility in the US Gulf Coast.

Operations are expected to begin in 2027.

GLBP received key environmental clearance in January and aims to serve growing LNG bunker demand in the Houston-Galveston region.

In its initial phase, the facility will have a production capacity of 380,000 gallons per day of LNG, which will be doubled to 760,000 gallons per day once fully built.

“We are delighted to have concluded this agreement with the team at GLBP, the first we have announced since Dunmura’s establishment late last year, Peter Mackey, CEO of Dunmura, said.

“This agreement gives our customers access to the largest LNG production market globally.

“As a company dedicated to the LNG bunkering sector, we see this agreement as a critical first step as we begin to build out our LNG supply portfolio globally.”