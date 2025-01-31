Galveston LNG Bunker Port Clears Key Environmental Hurdle

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port aims to start LNG bunkering operations from 2027. Image Credit: CMA CGM

The Galveston LNG Bunker Port, a joint venture between Seapath Group and Pilot LNG, has successfully obtained key environmental permits.

The project was awarded environmental permits and approvals from the Texas Railroad Commission (Water Quality Certification) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (Air Permit), Galveston LNG Bunker Port said in a LinkedIn post.

This brings it closer towards a final investment decision.

Seapath Group and Pilot LNG aim to secure all necessary permits by the end of the this quarter, with construction expected to begin in the third quarter.

They plan to start LNG bunker supply via barge to vessels in 2027.

In its initial phase, the facility will have a production capacity of 380,000 gallons per day of LNG, which will be doubled to 760,000 gallons per day once fully built.

The bunker port aims to serve the growing LNG bunker demand from various LNG-fuelled vessels, including cruise ships, container ships and carriers in the Houston-Galveston region.