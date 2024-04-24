New Ship Attack Reported Near Djibouti

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A new ship attack has been reported near Djibouti, according to a British agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened 72 nautical miles south-east of Djibouti at about 9 AM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Authorities are investigating," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past five months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.