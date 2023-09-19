Maersk Joins Forces With CMA CGM on Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms are two of the largest names in container shipping. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Container lines AP Moller-Maersk and CMA CGM are set to cooperate on decarbonisation.

The two companies will work together to develop the use of alternative fuels for container shipping, and plan to collaboratively engage with regulatory stakeholders on maritime decarbonisation, Maersk said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Specifically, the container lines plan to work together on developing standards for alternative fuels, developing safety and bunkering standards for the operation of methanol-fuelled ships, and jointly exploring R&D opportunities on other decarbonisation solutions like ammonia and onboard technologies.

"This partnership is a milestone for the decarbonization of our industry," Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM, said in the statement.

"By combining the know-how and the expertise of two shipping leaders, we will accelerate the development of new solutions and technologies, enabling our industry to reach its CO2 reduction targets.

"We are looking forward to being joined by other companies."

"AP Moller-Maersk wants to accelerate the green transition in shipping and logistics and to do so, we need strong involvement from partners across the industry," Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk. added.

"We are pleased to have an ally in CMA CGM and it's a testament that when we united through determined efforts and partnerships, a tangible and optimistic path toward a sustainable future emerges."