Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Launches Methanol-Fuelled Ultramax Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 65,700 DWT dual-fuelled bulker was launched from the country's factory on November 22. Image Credit: Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

Japan's Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has launched what is billed as the world's first Ultramax dry bulk carrier to run on methanol.

The 65,700 DWT dual-fuelled bulker was launched from the country's factory on November 22, the firm said in a statement on its website this week.

The ship has cargo capacity of 81,500 m3.

"We were able to build and launch our 1st vessel of next generation, which we have been developing to achieve carbon neutrality in accordance with the 'Technology Development Roadmap' incorporated into our medium-term management policy," Date Masatoshi, factory manager at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, said in the statement.

"Starting with full in-house manufacturing of pressure tanks for LPG carriers delivered in January this year, we have also started full-scale manufacturing of LNG fuel tanks and the technology developed in the full in-house manufacturing of pressure tanks is being applied to the production of methanol fuel tanks.

"In the future, we will further strengthen our technology deployment and collaboration with group companies to build the vessels of methanol dual-fuelled at our overseas factories and lead the decarbonization of the shipbuilding and shipping industry as an environmentally friendly company."