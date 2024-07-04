BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been rising for the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $651/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since May 1.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2.50/mt to $554/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $5/mt to $858/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.10/bl to $87.34/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $1.50/mt to $640.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3/mt to $586.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $639.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $615/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.73/bl from the previous session's close at $86.61/bl as of 9:18 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.50/mt fall in bunker prices.