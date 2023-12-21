Angola Leaves OPEC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Angola has been an OPEC member since 2007, and produces about 1.1 million b/d of crude. File Image / Pixabay

Angola is set to leave oil producer group OPEC.

The country's oil minister announced the decision on Thursday, news agency Reuters reported, citing a report from local agency ANGOP.

OPEC sets crude oil production quotas for its member countries, reducing or increasing them at regular meetings with a view to keeping balance in global oil markets. The organisation and the wider OPEC+ group have been cutting production this year as a weakening global economy reduces demand.

Earlier this month Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino Pedro Azavedo said the country would not comply with the 1.11 million b/d quota set for it at the end of November, according to Energy Voice.

