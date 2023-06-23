Bunker Holding Partners With Yara on Ammonia Market Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Valerie Ahrens said Bunker Holding plans to play a leading role in maritime decarbonisation. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is planning to partner with Yara Clean Ammonia to develop the market for ammonia as a bunker fuel.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding seeking to collaborate on opportunities to supply green ammonia to first movers in the shipping industry at key bunkering ports along the major trade routes, Bunker Holding said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The deal unites a major ammonia producer with the world's largest bunkering firm.

"We are excited to work with Yara Clean Ammonia on developing a credible commercial offering for the supply of low- and zero-carbon ammonia to our global customer base," Valerie Ahrens, senior director of new fuels and carbon markets at Bunker Holding, said in the statement.

"We at Bunker Holding are committed to playing a leading role in facilitating the decarbonization of the maritime sector and as such it is vital for us to collaborate with partners who can offer the market confidence around the scale and security of supply of low-carbon fuels."