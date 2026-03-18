Ofiniti Raises US$6.8m, Plans to Accelerate International Scaling

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tue Nielsen, CEO, Ofiniti. IMage Credit: Ofiniti

Ofiniti today announced it has raised US$6.8 million in a growth round to scale its flagship digital bunkering platform.

Led by Verb Ventures, co-led by ShipsFocus with participation from DNV Ventures and Nysnø among others, the growth round brings Ofiniti’s total funding to US$9 million to date.

The platform facilitates planning, execution, real-time monitoring, and automated documentation of marine fuel deliveries covering all types of fuel - including conventional oil bunkers, LNG, methanol, biofuels, and ammonia.

"Our customers are managing more fuel types, across more ports, under more demanding documentation requirements than ever before. Including major fuel suppliers and global trading houses, they rely on Ofiniti's seamless scheduling and automated documentation to reduce operational costs, protect themselves through verifiable digital records, and provide full transparency across every delivery.” said Tue Nielsen, CEO, Ofiniti.

“ Ofiniti has rapidly established and maintained market leadership in a US$250 billion industry that is being forced to digitise by regulation Alex Chikunov, Founding Partner, Verb Ventures

“This funding enables us to serve more customers, in more markets, as demand for digital bunkering operations continues to grow."

In Singapore, the world's largest digital bunkering market, Ofiniti says it holds approximately 40% market share.

Following the funding round it now plans to accelerate international scaling across the world’s major bunkering hubs.

“Ofiniti has rapidly established and maintained market leadership in a US$250 billion industry that is being forced to digitise by regulation,” said Alex Chikunov, Founding Partner, Verb Ventures.

“From Singapore to Rotterdam to the EU's new emissions reporting requirements, the pressure on shipping to move from unreliable paper documentation to verifiable digital records is coming from multiple directions at once.

“Tue and his team have built a platform that will be essential for the industry's largest operators, and we can help them scale it globally.”

Ofiniti was established within DNV and became an independent company in 2024.

It is headquartered in Oslo with operations across Europe, Singapore, and a growing global footprint.