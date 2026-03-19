Christiania Energy Hires Specialist, Bunkers & Lubricants in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Neel C. has joined Christiania Energy. Image Credit: Neel C./ Linkedin

Energy and maritime sector supplier Christiania Energy has hired a specialist, bunkers & lubricants in Dubai.

Neel C. has joined Christiania Energy as a specialist, bunkers & lubricants in Dubai as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“Based in Dubai, Neel has recently joined our local Christiania Energy FZCO team, as our Specialist, Bunkers & Lubricants,” it said.

He had previously worked for Sing Fuels as a bunker trader from August 2025 to this month.

“With solid knowledge of bunkers and prior experience in maritime consulting, Neel brings valuable insight to our team and will play a pivotal role in our growth in the Middle East and Far East markets,” Christiania Energy said.

The company opened its new office in Dubai in October 2025.