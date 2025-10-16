Christiania Energy Opens New Office in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new office will serve its clients across the Middle East, Indian Ocean and Asia-Pacific regions. Image Credit: Christiania

Energy and maritime sector supplier Christiania Energy has opened a new office in Dubai, UAE.

The new office will serve as a regional hub for the company’s activities in lubricants supply and distribution, bunker supply and technical services, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

It will complement Christiania Energy’s existing operations in Denmark, France and Egypt.

“Even as global trade routes face challenges, Dubai continues to stand out as a vital logistics and trading hub between East and West," Patrick Jorgensen, managing director of Christiania Energy, said.

“Our presence here allows us to stay agile, build relations, support clients navigating these disruptions, and reinforce our role as a trusted energy partner to the maritime industry worldwide.”

DUBAI OFFICE:

Christiania Energy FZCO

Jumeirah Bay Tower X3, Office 3901, Cluster X

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, UAE