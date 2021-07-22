Nereus Digital Bunkers Launches New Bunker Procurement Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker industry is increasingly turning to digital service providers to improve its efficiency. File Image / Pixabay

Greek digital services provider Nereus Digital Bunkers has launched a new procurement platform for the bunker industry.

The NEREUS platform allows users to buy their bunker fuel through it, as well as including oil-price forecasting and post-fixture process management systems, the company said in an emailed statement this week. The company's users have found a reduction in their workload of about 30%, as well as a cut of 7% in their bunker bills, it said.

"By identifying that the maritime industry was facing a gap regarding the access and proper utilization of data and keeping in mind that more and more shipping companies look forward to becoming digital, we created a maritime software that aspires to become the number one choice in the global maritime industry by improving and modernizing the bunker procurement process," Nikolas Gkikas, CEO of Nereus Digital Bunkers, said in the statement.

"We focus on the efficiency and with all the technology and trends of the market, we create an efficient and cost-effective solution that maximizes value for our customers."