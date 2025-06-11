Hapag-Lloyd Takes Delivery of Another Large LNG-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

It is the 12th and final ship in the firm’s Hamburg Express Class series. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

German container line Hapag-Lloyd has taken delivery of another 23,664 TEU capacity container vessel - Wilhelmshaven Express.

The vessel is the 12th and final unit in the company's Hamburg Express Class series, Hapag-Lloyd said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The Wilhelmshaven Express is equipped with dual-fuel engines, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

According to VesselFinder, the Wilhelmshaven Express is currently on its maiden voyage and is expected to arrive at China's Yangshan Port today. It remains unclear whether the vessel will bunker LNG during its stop at the port.

"With their large capacity, forward-thinking design, and LNG dual-fuel engines, this series of vessels are set to greatly improve efficiency and are projected to reduce emissions by 20 to 25% in the near future," Hapag-Lloyd said.