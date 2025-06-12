African Bunker Firm Seeks to Enter Renewable Power Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project is seeking to develop off-grid solar power facilities in Nigeria. File Image / Pixabay

An African bunker firm is seeking to diversify into the renewable power market with a solar project in Nigeria.

Recruitment firm Allied Talent Partners noted the development in a job advertisement this week, seeking to hire a senior solar energy advisor for the project.

The advertisement does not name the firm, describing it as 'a leading energy company specialising in the trading and physical supply of bunker fuels and petroleum products across West Africa'.

"Through a partnership with an international solar technology manufacturer (specialising in ultra-thin, durable photovoltaic panels), the client aims to deploy off-grid solar solutions under Nigeria's DARES programme (Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up), a World Bank-funded initiative targeting 2 million underserved households," the recruitment company said in the advertisement.

"The immediate priority is to secure grant allocation for 10,000+ standalone solar units (3-6 Wp) while building a foundation for large-scale market entry, including potential local assembly/manufacturing."