PRICES: Bunker Prices Advanced at Most Ports on Tuesday

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices climbed on average yesterday. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker fuel prices advanced slightly at most ports on Tuesday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $626/mt. The G20-HSFO Index gained $0.50/mt to $436/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $5.50/mt to $982.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.45/bl to $80.10/bl.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were generally more negative on Tuesday. At Singapore prices slipped by $3.50/mt to $589.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2/mt to $536.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $3/mt to $588.50/mt and at Houston they declined by $1/mt to $577/mt.

On Wednesday Brent futures were trading down by $0.45/bl at $79.65/bl as of 7:49 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $3.39/mt drop in bunker prices.