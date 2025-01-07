Maersk Boxship Takes on Methanol Bunkers at Yangshan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk's large dual-fuel methanol container ship Ane Maersk in Jebal Ali, UAE. Image Credit: Maersk

An AP Moller-Maersk container ship has taken on methanol as a bunker fuel at the Chinese port of Yangshan at the start of the year.

Around 3,000 mt of green methanol was supplied to the Danish container line's dual-fuelled boxship Ane Maersk at Guandong Wharf in the Yangshan Port Area on January 1, Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) said in statement on its website last week.

The bunker delivery vessel Haigang Zhiyuan conducted ship-to-ship (STS) methanol bunkering while the Ane Maersk was undergoing container loading and unloading operations.

This marked the second time Ane Maersk was bunkered by Haigang Zhiyuan, following its first bunkering in April 2024.

Green methanol has been gaining traction as a sustainable alternative to conventional marine fuels, particularly among container lines. It is produced using renewable sources such as biomass, waste or carbon captured from industrial processes.

Maersk has already signed multiple methanol-offtake agreements with various companies to fuel its current and upcoming dual-fuel methanol fleet. The company has been a significant driver of growth in the nascent methanol bunkering industry, though more recently it has started to order LNG-fuelled ships.