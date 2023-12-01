Leading Shipping CEOs Call for End to Conventionally-Fuelled Vessel Orders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CEOs of AP Moller-Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd, MSC and Wallenius Wilhelmsen issued the document at COP28 on Friday. Image Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

CEOs of five leading shipping companies have issued a joint declaration at COP28 calling for an end to orders of conventionally-fuelled ships.

The CEOs of AP Moller-Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd, MSC and Wallenius Wilhelmsen issued the document at COP28 on Friday.

The CEOs have called for a deadline to be set beyond which no more ships fuelled only by conventional bunkers can be ordered.

The declaration also calls for a global GHG pricing mechanism, vessel pooling for GHG regulatory compliance and well-to-wake GHG analysis as the basis for regulation.

"It is only right that together we follow this path towards net zero that we must achieve by 2050," Soren Toft, CEO of MSC, said in the declaration.

"The support of governments across the world will be an essential element to reach our common goal and among those efforts we want to see an end to delivery of ships that can only run on fossil fuels.

"MSC has fully supported and committed to net decarbonization by 2050 but without the full support from other stakeholders particularly energy providers it will be extremely difficult to meet those objectives - no one can do this alone.

"Today it feels like we are one step closer in this regard, but concrete supply of alternative fuels and globally recognised GHG pricing are essential to achieve our goals."