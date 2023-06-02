BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Traders in Dubai and Houston

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about some open bunker trader roles for which he is currently seeking candidates.

I am looking for a couple of experienced back-to-back and physical traders in Dubai and Houston.

Applicants should be in possession of an already-established portfolio and have some solid industry experience in these regions.

This client has some real ambitions for growth, so a hunter mindset is essential. Some generous packages are available for those that are up for the challenge.

The successful applicants can make these positions as lucrative as they want them to be.

These roles represent some fantastic opportunities for talented, self-motivated, focused individuals with the right experience to realise their career ambitions. Every measure of support will be provided to those that are chosen.

Negotiation skills, commercial excellence, as well as exceptional sales and account-management ability are essential criteria. A team mindset, determination, and integrity are also prerequisites in these roles.

If you feel you fit the bill, please do not worry if you are not currently located in these areas. For exceptional applicants with all that fulfil all the criteria, assistance with relocation is available.

Got your interest? Contact me.

Always in confidence.

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com