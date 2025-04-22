Terntank to Charter Wind-Assisted Hybrid Vessel to NEOT

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel features wind-assisted propulsion and hybrid battery technology. Image Credit: Terntank

Shipping firm Terntank has taken delivery of the M/T Tern Vik, a wind-assisted hybrid vessel, from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard today.

The Tern Vik is set to load cargo in Southeast Asia and will head to Northern Europe for discharge, Terntank said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Following this voyage, the vessel will enter service under a long-term charter agreement with Finnish energy company NEOT.

In addition to its wind-assisted propulsion system and hybrid battery setup, the Tern Vik has been built with a methanol-ready notation.

This allows for potential retrofitting to run on methanol in the future.

However, several vessels ordered with a similar methanol notation have yet to undergo retrofitting, highlighting the industry's cautious approach to adopting alternative fuels.

Terntank has five hybrid tankers on order from Jinling Shipyard, with deliveries scheduled for completion by 2027.