Uni-Tankers Equips Vessel with Black Carbon Sensor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The sensor technology installed on its tanker captures data on black carbon emissions. Image Credit: Cleanship

Denmark-based shipping firm Uni-Tankers has installed a black carbon sensor technology onboard its vessel, Falstria Swan, under the Cleanship initiative.

The installation enables the real-time detection of soot particle emissions, offering data on black carbon output from the vessel, Uni-Tankers said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"By integrating Green Instruments ' sensor systems with the vessel's operational data, we can now monitor emissions in real time and gain actionable insights into how new fuels, energy-saving solutions, and operational strategies perform at sea," Cleanship said.

The Falstria Swan will now embark on a test voyage to collect real-world emission data.

This move aligns with growing industry efforts to monitor and mitigate black carbon - a short-lived climate pollutant that contributes to Arctic warming and global climate change.

Cleanship initiative, led by the Danish Technological Institute, is a publicly funded initiative in Denmark.

Other members in the initiative include Uni-Tankers, Green Instruments, the Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Danish Maritime and Danish Shipping.