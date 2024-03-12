Tanker Operator Opts for Wind Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image of WindWings on a ship. Image Credit / Bar Technologies.

Two tanker newbuildings under construction in China are to have wind-assist technology installed, the maker of the technology has said.

WindWings are the product of UK tech firm BAR Technologies and are a rigid sail system that combines with route optimisation to adjust the sails to maximise their potential.

Lauren Cadji, managing director of Union Maritime, the ship operator installing the rigid sails, said that they will enable the company "to reduce our fuel consumption and emissions significantly".

According to BAR Technologies, their product carries "potential savings of up to 1.5 metric tonnes of fuel and around 5 mt of carbon dioxide per wing per day on a typical global routes".

Its manufacturing partner, Hong Kong-listed CM Energy Tech, handles all aspects of technology's construction and installation in Asian shipyards.