MAN B&W Competes First Test Run of an Ammonia Marine Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ammonia test engine at Research Centre Copenhagen. Image Credit: MAN B&W

MAN Energy Solutions today announced the successful first running of a test engine on ammonia.

The successful combustion was performed on a MAN B&W two-stroke 4T50ME-X type at its Research Centre Copenhagen (RCC).

As a non-carbon-based energy carrier, Ammonia is seen as one of the leading contenders to replace traditional oil-based bunkers in the future marine fuel mix.

“This marks a major milestone on our road to developing a full-scale two-stroke ammonia marine engine," said Gunnar Stiesch, Chief Technical Officer, MAN Energy Solutions.

"It’s been a historic week for our team at the RCC where a lot of groundwork and research has now paid off and we have gained a deep understanding of ammonia’s unique characteristics as a marine fuel, as well as its effects on fuel supply and safety systems. This successful combustion represents yet another, important step towards decarbonising the marine market and bringing big things to zero."

Brian Østergaard Sørensen, Vice President and Head of Research & Development, Two-Stroke at MAN Energy Solutions, called the test "groundbreaking for both our company and the maritime industry as a whole.

"That said, we know we still have a lot of hard work ahead and, over the following months, will execute a testing programme that will study aspects such as heat-release, ignition, safety,

pilot-oil energy fraction, NOx and N2O emissions.

"We then plan on rebuilding the test engine from one cylinder capable of running on ammonia to a full-scale test engine running on ammonia around the end of this year or early in 2024.”

MAN Energy Solutions expects delivery for the first ammonia engine, with subsequent operation onboard a commercial vessel, from around 2026.