BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Day in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday May 27, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in three consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $532.50/mt on Monday, having reached its lowest level since May 13 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $1/mt to $461.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $710/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.04/bl to $64.74/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $513/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3/mt to $476/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $0.50/mt to $505.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2/mt to $466.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $64.59/bl as of 5:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt fall in bunker prices.

