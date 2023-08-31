Seaspan Takes Delivery of Fifth 15,000 TEU LNG-Fuelled Boxship

Shipping firm Seaspan Corporation has taken delivery of the fifth of a series of 15,000 TEU boxships capable of running on LNG.

The firm took delivery of the dual-fuelled ZIM Mount Rainier on August 30, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The vessel, to be operated by Israeli carrier ZIM, is the fifth in a series of 10 15,000 TEU ships ordered by Seaspan in early 2021.

"Currently, LNG is the most commercially viable cleaner burning fuel source, and an essential step in the transition to low-carbon fuels as they become commercially available for deep-sea container shipping," the company said in the post.

"Bio-LNG and e-methane provide a path for vessels to meet the IMO 2050 targets easily."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.