Maersk Calls for Deadline for Fossil Fuel Bunker Ban

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Skou has been CEO of Maersk since June 2016. Image Credit: Maersk

Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk has called for a global deadline to be set for banning the use of fossil fuel-based bunkers.

CEO Soren Skou called for the move in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"The European Commission is proposing to end production of combustion engine cars in 2035," Skou said in the post.

"The International Maritime Organization should do the same for fossil fuelled ships with ambitious targets and measures to decarbonise shipping.

"Combined, a global carbon tax and an end date for fossil-fuelled ships would be a strong signal to the shipping ecosystem -- including yards and fuel producers -- about which way the wind is blowing."

Maersk has already committed to only buying ships capable of running on carbon-neutral fuels from now on, although it has not yet made any commitment not to revert to using conventional bunkers in the event of carbon-neutral fuels not being available.

The firm has also made sustained criticisms of the idea of switching to LNG-fuelled ships while carbon-neutral supply chains are developed.