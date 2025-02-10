BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $2.50/mt to $597/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since January 10.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $4/mt to $512/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1/mt to $779.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.37/bl to $74.66/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $574.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4.50/mt to $546/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1.50/mt to $566.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $0.50/mt to $560/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.47/bl from the previous session's close at $75.13/bl as of 7:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.54/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.