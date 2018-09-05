Scrubber Manufacturer to Increase Capacity After "Huge" Increase in Demand

Scrubber orders on the rise. File Image / Pixabay.

Finnish scrubber manufacturer Langh Tech says it will increase its capacity following a significant uptick in demand for the technology witnessed in recent months.

"There has been a huge increase in demand for scrubber systems lately," said Laura Langh-Lagerlöf, Commercial Director of Langh Tech, adding that the firm has "dozens of new scrubber systems in the pipeline."

Earlier this week Langh Tech said its orderbook included the supply of scrubbers to Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

"At the same time, we are increasing our capacity which allows us to keep offering systems with delivery before 2020," Langh-Lagerlöf added.

As the increased demand for the technology has been so sudden, Ship & Bunker has fielded questions from several readers keen to know if it's too late to order units for pre-2020 delivery.

As evidenced by today's news, the answer to that question is that it is not.

Viswa Lab's Dr. Vis earlier this year had predicted there would be a surge in interest in scrubber technology akin to a stampede of wildebeest in Serengeti Park.