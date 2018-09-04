Langh Tech to Supply Scrubbers to NORDEN

NORD MANATEE. Image Credit: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Scrubber manufacturer Langh Tech today said it will deliver SOx scrubber systems for 12 vessels owned by Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The deal will see the Finnish firm retrofit four tankers and eight bulk carriers with open-loop type units that can scrub to 0.10% of 0.50% sulfur equivalence, corresponding to the existing emissions control area (ECA) and upcoming IMO 2020 caps respectively.

"NORDEN has evaluated how the sulphur cap will affect both the shipping and the bunker market. Recognising uncertainties, NORDEN considers investment in scrubbers economically highly attractive," says Jens Christensen, Head of Technical dept. from NORDEN.

As Ship & Bunker reported in August, NORDEN's $54 million scrubber programme will see two scrubbers installed on newbuildings, 16 retrofitted on owned vessels, and eight installed on long-term chartered tonnage.