Amogy and Korean Shipyard Ink Manufacturing Deal for Ammonia Cracking Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Samsung Heavy Industries will build a dedicated facility in South Korea to produce and test Amogy’s ammonia-to-power systems. Image Credit: Amogy

Technology firm Amogy has signed a multi-year contract manufacturing deal with South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) covering the production of its ammonia-to-power systems.

SHI plans to establish a dedicated facility in South Korea to build and test the units, starting with those needed for Amogy’s pilot project in Pohang in 2026, Amogy said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The deal expands on the firms’ earlier collaboration following SHI’s investment in Amogy in 2024, and includes joint work to further develop the systems for both land-based and maritime applications.

Amogy’s system cracks ammonia in a reactor using a high-efficiency catalyst to produce hydrogen and nitrogen at relatively low temperatures.

The gases are then purified, and the hydrogen is fed into a fuel cell or engine to generate electricity, while the nitrogen is safely released into the atmosphere.

Amogy demonstrated the cracking technology on an ammonia-fuelled tugboat last year.

Both companies said the partnership would help scale up the technology as South Korea advances its clean fuel ambitions.