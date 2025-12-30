Armada and Irish Ferries Advance Air Lubrication Project for Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project focuses on validating the real-world performance of air lubrication as Irish Ferries weighs options to cut bunker use and emissions. Image Credit: Armada

Air lubrication firm Armada Technologies and Irish Ferries have moved into the engineering and integration design phase of a project to assess air lubrication technology on the ro-pax ferry W.B. Yeats.

The work follows an earlier feasibility study and is aimed at helping Irish Ferries evaluate options to reduce bunker fuel use and emissions, Armada said in a statement on its website earlier this month.

The partners first began working together in 2023, with Armada carrying out vessel-specific analysis to understand how the system could be applied.

The latest phase looks at how a potential installation could be integrated, possibly during a future drydock, subject to commercial agreement.

Armada's passive air lubrication system works by reducing friction between the hull and the water.

Pods mounted under the hull use the ship's forward motion to draw in air via the Venturi effect.

This air is mixed with seawater and released along the hull, creating a thin air-water layer that helps the vessel move more efficiently. Unlike some earlier systems, the design does not use compressors, avoiding additional power demand during operation.