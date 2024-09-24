Ammonia-Fuelled Tugboat Completes Maiden Voyage in US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Amogy's new tug the NH3 Kraken completed its maiden voyage on a tributary of the Hudson River on Sunday. Image Credit: Amogy

A new ammonia-fuelled tugboat has completed its maiden voyage in the US.

Amogy's new tug the NH3 Kraken completed its maiden voyage on a tributary of the Hudson River on Sunday, the company said in a statement on its website.

The ship splits its ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen, using the hydrogen in a fuel cell to power the vessel.

"Governments across the globe and industry organizations like the IMO have set aggressive goals to reduce global carbon emissions," Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy, said in the statement.

"These goals seem daunting, but they're necessary – and our successful demonstration of the world's first carbon-free, ammonia-powered vessel proves that they're achievable.

"By demonstrating our technology on the water for the first time, we've gained invaluable knowledge that will help us move quickly to commercialization and real-world applications.

"The opportunity to decarbonize the maritime industry is within reach, and for Amogy, it's just the beginning."