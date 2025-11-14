Panama Bunker Sales Rose to Seven-Month High in October

by Ship & Bunker News Team

October's sales were at the highest level in seven months. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Panama's total bunker sales in October were the highest since March 2025, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

A total of 461,308 mt of conventional bunker fuel was sold in October, which was 12.1% lower than in October 2024, but still 22.7% higher than the previous month of September.

VLSFO sales rose to a record high of 327,581 mt in October- the highest since December 2022 – and up by 3.5% on the year and 33.2% from September's level.

HSFO sales dropped, with 83,386 mt sold in October, down by 46.9% on the year and 1.8% from the previous month.

LSMGO sales grew by 19.9% on the year, while MGO sales dropped by 78.8%.

“ VLSFO accounted for 71% of total bunker sales in October, up from 60.3% a year ago

AMP also reported bio-blended bunker sales in October. About 1,600 mt of marine biofuel was sold in October - a first since 900 mt was recorded in February 2025.

A total of 637 ships arrived to take on bunkers in Panama in October, up sharply from 592 in September, but still lower compared to 651 in October 2024.

The average stem size was 724 mt in October, up from 635 mt in September. So far this year, the average stem size has been about 708 mt.

In October, 27 barges supplied bunker fuels to ships in Panama, four more than in September.

A total of 4.38 million mt of bunker fuels was sold in the first 10 months of this year, up from 4.13 million mt in the same period last year.

The VLSFO price at Balboa averaged $467.5/mt in October, according to Ship & Bunker data, down from the $576/mt average level a year ago.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $499/mt in October, down from $605.5/mt a year ago.