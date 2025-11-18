IBIA CONVENTION: Delegates Gather in Hong Kong for IBIA Annual Convention

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA expects to host more than 250 delegates at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel on Wednesday and Thursday for its 2025 annual convention. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Delegates are gathering for industry body IBIA's annual convention for 2025, being held in Hong Kong this year.

IBIA expects to host more than 250 delegates at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel on Wednesday and Thursday for its 2025 annual convention. The event changes location every year, with 2024's iteration hosted in Athens and 2023's in Dubai.

Speakers this year include Hong Kong Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan, Hong Lam Marine CEO Caroline Yang and Chimbusco Pan Nation Director Calvin Chung. IBIA's executive director, Alexander Prokopakis, and its chairman, Constantinos Capetanakis, will deliver opening remarks from 9 AM local time on Wednesday.

The main conference was preceded by training courses and a welcome reception on Tuesday, and the event forms part of Hong Kong Maritime Week.