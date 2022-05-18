KPI OceanConnect Shares Workforce Breakdown Data on Women in Maritime Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker industry is increasingly looking at developing a greater gender balance in its workforce. File Image / Pixabay

As part of the IMO's International Day for Women in Maritime, hybrid bunker firm KPI OceanConnect has shared some of the demographic breakdown data for its workforce.

Of the firm's global workforce currently 40% are women, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

This includes 29% of its traders, 65% of its accounts and finance staff and 29% of senior management.

The firm's staff has 21 different nationalities, it added. 14% are aged 18-30, 46% are 31-45, 29% are 46-60 and 11% are over 60.

"Our dedicated committee has developed a charter to outline KPI OceanConnect's approach to diversity and inclusion, our beliefs and the scope of mission in this key area," the company said in the statement.

"A key task of the committee is to explore what diversity and inclusion mean to each of us, and then to enable our people to create an environment together that supports this vision.

"Setting clear expectations and responsibilities for both the company and employees and having strong policies on recruitment and selection, promotion and career development, training and rewards and benefits is crucial to achieving a truly inclusive and supportive environment where people thrive and grow."