BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Ninth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been rising consistently for almost two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a ninth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $666/mt on Monday, remaining at the highest level since January 31. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1/mt to $509/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $3/mt to $893.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.09/bl to $83.56/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6.50/mt to $646/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $4/mt to $581.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2/mt to $632/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $638/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.34/bl from the previous session's close at $83.22/bl as of 9:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.56/mt fall in bunker prices.