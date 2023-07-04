Volvo Takes on Maersk Biofuel Service for Container Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The service will be used for materials being brought to the company's production plants in China, Europe and the US. Image Credit: Volvo

Swedish car manufacturer Volvo is taking on a lower-carbon container shipment service from Maersk, fuelled by biofuels.

The firm is using the Maersk ECO Delivery Ocean service for almost 15,000 container shipments, Maersk said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The service will reduce CO2 emissions from the shipments by 28,000 mt over the next 12 months. The service will be used for materials being brought to the company's production plants in China, Europe and the US.

The service is based on Maersk's use of biodiesel to replace conventional bunker fuels in its fleet.

"Volvo Cars and Maersk have both the target to reduce their total greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2040," Birna Odefors, Nordics managing director at Maersk, said in the statement.

"Sharing this ambitious pace in the decarbonisation, we are joining forces to maximise the progress towards net zero supply chains.

"We are delighted that Volvo Cars have selected our ECO Delivery Ocean solution, because we can reach our goals only together with our customers.

"These close collaborations are essential in order to deliver on our ambitious, mutual decarbonisation goals."