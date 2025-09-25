Everllence Wins Order for 10 Methanol-Fuelled Engines from Chinese Shipyard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Qingdao Beihai is building 10 methanol-capable very large ore carriers for Shandong Shipping and Bohai Ocean Shipping. Image Credit: Everllence

Engine manufacturer Everllence has secured an order for 10 methanol-fuelled engines from China’s Qingdao Beihai shipyard.

The engines will be fitted on 325,000 dwt vessels that are being built for Chinese owners Shandong Shipping and Bohai Ocean Shipping, Everllence said in an email statement on Thursday.

Upon completion, these vessels will go on charter to Brazilian miner Vale S.A. for iron ore shipments from Brazil to China.

Each dual-fuel engine will be delivered with Everllence’s proprietary EGRTC (Exhaust Gas Recirculation – Turbocharger Cut-out) system for Tier III NOx compliance.

“Over the years, we have experienced a wave of ME-LGIM orders and it is encouraging to see prominent players demonstrating their decarbonisation credentials in taking these vessels on charter,” Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business at Everllence, said