Dry Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Liberian-flagged 76,600 DWT Panamax bulker Ripley Prosperity was detained on November 8 at 5:28 AM local time. Image Credit: Panbulk Shipping DMCC

A dry bulk carrier was arrested in Singapore last week.

The Liberian-flagged 76,600 DWT Panamax bulker Ripley Prosperity was detained on November 8 at 5:28 AM local time, according to a list of arrested vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was carried out on behalf of law firm Helmsman LLC, and the vessel is being held at the Eastern Bunkering Anchorage B.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.

UAE-based Panbulk Shipping DMCC is listed as the vessel's commercial controller, according to shipping intelligence firm VesselsValue.

The vessel came to Singapore from China earlier this month.