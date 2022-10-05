DNV Reports 14 LNG-Fuelled Ship Orders in September

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG remains by far the most popular alternative fuel, but current high prices are slowing new orders. Image Credit: DNV

A gross total of 14 LNG-fuelled vessels were ordered globally in September, according to classification society DNV, taking the third quarter's total to the least since the end of 2020.

While 14 ships were ordered in total last month, cancellations of previous orders took the net increase to just six ships, DNV said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

A gross total of 13 LNG-fuelled ships were ordered in August.

"This last quarter was the slowest on record since Q4 2020 with a net increase of 26 ships, which we attribute mainly to reduced newbuild contracting in general," DNV said in the statement.

"The total order figure for the year to date has reached 179 with mainly container liners helping to keep the momentum up this month."

Surging LNG prices this year are dampening interest in LNG bunkering, with most dual-fuelled vessels currently opting to run on conventional fuels.

LNG priced in fuel oil terms at Rotterdam has jumped by 55.7% so far this year, according to Ship & Bunker pricing, while VLSFO has gained 11.3%.