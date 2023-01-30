Wärtsilä to Equip Four New Boxships With LNG Bunkering Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels will come with 7,500 m3 LNG fuel tanks, and will be built at the Jiansu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China for delivery from 2025. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is set to equip four new container ships with LNG bunker fuel systems.

The company will supply the equipment for four 8,200 dual-fuelled ships ordered by Pacific International Lines, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The deal includes LNG fuel gas supply systems, propulsion control systems and alarm monitoring and control systems.

The vessels will come with 7,500 m3 LNG fuel tanks, and will be built at the Jiansu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China for delivery from 2025.

"We are grateful and pleased to be selected for this project," Harald Øverland, fuel supply systems sales manager at Wärtsilä, said in the statement.

"Our experience and market leading position in the LNG segment was a key factor in securing this new order.

"Our design also prepares for ammonia fuel, which is an important consideration for these ships."