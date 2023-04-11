Veson Nautical Acquires Maritime Data Provider VesselsValue

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm announced the planned deal on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

Freight management solutions firm Veson Nautical is set to acquire maritime data provider VesselsValue.

The acquisition is aimed at delivering Veson Nautical's customers a comprehensive product offering in maritime data, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

VesselsValue, founded in 2011, has a database of more than 81,500 vessels and provides data on their valuations, market activity and environmental performance. Ship & Bunker publishes a weekly report on vessel scrapping activity based on VesselsValue data.

"VesselsValue brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization, and we look forward to them joining the Veson team," John Veson, CEO of Veson Nautical, said in the statement.

"In addition to valuing the world's fleet, VesselsValue has a sophisticated analytical valuation methodology which we will harness to provide our clients with deeper insights to promote sustainable commercial and operational decisions"