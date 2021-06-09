Japanese Firms Design Bulker With Retractable Sails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design is for a 183,000 DWT bulker. Image Credit: NS United Kaiun Kaisha

Japan's Namura Shipbuilding and NS United Kaiun Kaisha are working together on a design for a bulk carrier with a retractable sail system.

The design is for a 183,000 DWT bulker, NS United said in a statement on its website last month. The design incorporates small spaces between the holds into which the sails can be retracted.

"The vessel will store the sails under the deck during cargo operations, or when the wind condition does not suit for sailing," NS United said in the statement.

"The vessel has a mechanism that allows the sails to laterally extend, in order to obtain the maximum propulsion force by wind power."